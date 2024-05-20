Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1237
Dandelion seeds
A quick macro from the garden before heading out for a drive with my wife.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1973
photos
39
followers
21
following
338% complete
View this month »
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Latest from all albums
78
1234
1235
225
79
1236
80
1237
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th May 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close