Previous
82 / 365
Kicking ball
This little group had some fun kicking ball at the city square. Some of them were aware that I took pictures, and they responded with a smile.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1980
photos
39
followers
21
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
1237
1238
81
1239
1240
226
1241
82
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th May 2024 5:08pm
