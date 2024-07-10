Previous
Moss by okvalle
Moss

I had taken my picture for today, but when I went to the car to do some training with my wife, I saw these drops on top of our mailbox, so I had to go in to get the camera and try to capture it before taking off.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Fran
Wow, the clarity of this is amazing. Great shot!
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fascinating little universe. Great focus.
July 10th, 2024  
