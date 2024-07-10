Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
103 / 365
Moss
I had taken my picture for today, but when I went to the car to do some training with my wife, I saw these drops on top of our mailbox, so I had to go in to get the camera and try to capture it before taking off.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2058
photos
42
followers
21
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Latest from all albums
1284
1285
1286
101
102
1287
103
1288
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th July 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fran
Wow, the clarity of this is amazing. Great shot!
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fascinating little universe. Great focus.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close