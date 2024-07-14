Sign up
104 / 365
Tansy
I like these yellow "buttons"
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
3
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2063
photos
43
followers
21
following
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
1287
103
1288
1289
1290
1291
104
1292
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
14th July 2024 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
ace
I like them, as well.
July 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Delightful image with these yellow pom-poms
July 14th, 2024
Karen
ace
They are lovely!
July 14th, 2024
