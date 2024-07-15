Torpedo and hornmine

An unusual thing to find in the middle of the forest.Lommedalsbanen is a museum railway with the purpose of showing the use of different types of railway material from construction, industry and the Norwegian Armed Forces.There has never been a railway where the Lommedalsbanen is today, but this has been the only possible way to show a rather unknown part of construction history that has changed our country from agriculture to an industrial nation.Lommedalsbanen is organized as a private self-owned foundation, established in 1987, with track facilities, buildings, rolling stock, other objects and documentation. The museum is established on rented land in Lommedalen in Bærum. From 2007, the Lommedalsbanen is consolidated in MiA - The Museums in Akershus.It was started in a garden at Haslum in Bærum in 1957 by a railway enthusiast who wanted to preserve for posterity material from the old mining and construction tracks with a gauge of 60 cm, and make this available to the general public. In 1979, the foundation acquired an area in Lommedalen, and the first 45 meters of rail were laid. Today, the track has a track length of approx. 1000 meters.