Previous
Photo 1221
Robin I
I had different plans today, but the parking lot to that area was locked, so I went to a place I know I could get some nice bird shots.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1950
photos
39
followers
21
following
334% complete
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
73
1217
74
1218
1219
1220
75
1221
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
4th May 2024 2:36pm
Karen
ace
Beautiful - excellent focus and DoF. The little robin is delightful.
May 4th, 2024
