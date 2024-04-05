Previous
Winter, again by okvalle
Winter, again

After a few days of spring teasing us, the winter returned, and we had some snowfall overnight.
Temperature will rise considerably over the weekend, so the snow will melt, and spring will continue warming us up, and give us some optimism back.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
