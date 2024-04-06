Previous
An uncertain future
An uncertain future

He seemed scared!
It's probably not long before he's a puddle of water.
6th April 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Karen
Oh dear!! That's terrible. In some illogical way, I feel so sorry for him!
April 6th, 2024  
