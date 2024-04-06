Sign up
Photo 1193
An uncertain future
He seemed scared!
It's probably not long before he's a puddle of water.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Karen
ace
Oh dear!! That's terrible. In some illogical way, I feel so sorry for him!
April 6th, 2024
