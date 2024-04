I went back to the wooden pole where I took a picture of a snow crystal a few days back. I noticed a blob on the pole, and wanted to capture it.You can clearly see the rings of the wood, and it seems to be evenly covered in lichen. It looks like a kind of "eruption" happened.So this is my strange picture for today.Snow crystal image is here. You might recognise the blob and the orange spot in that image: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-04-04