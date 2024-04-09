Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
Moss
From lichen yesterday to moss today. When I check my mailbox today I noticed fresh moss growth on top of the mailbox stand, so I went back in, grabbed the camera to capture it. It's good to get a picture taken before I start an evening shift.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
