It was an emotional day today. Driving some secondary school children to Utøya, the place where a Norwegian terrorist (I don't want to mention his name) on July 22nd 2011 killed 66 people, and injured 69 people, mostly youngsters. This happened after he had set off a bomb by the government buildings in Oslo, killing 7 and about 200 were injured.This ferry (MS Thorbjørn) was bringing him over to the island you see in the background.It's a very dark memory, and I remember it as if it was yesterday.May they all rest in peace ❤️