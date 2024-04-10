Previous
An emotional day by okvalle
Photo 1197

An emotional day

It was an emotional day today. Driving some secondary school children to Utøya, the place where a Norwegian terrorist (I don't want to mention his name) on July 22nd 2011 killed 66 people, and injured 69 people, mostly youngsters. This happened after he had set off a bomb by the government buildings in Oslo, killing 7 and about 200 were injured.
This ferry (MS Thorbjørn) was bringing him over to the island you see in the background.

It's a very dark memory, and I remember it as if it was yesterday.

May they all rest in peace ❤️

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2011_Norway_attacks
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
I remember it well as the Tall Ships were in Shetland at the time with many Norwegian ships here.
April 10th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Those are moments we don't forget
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise