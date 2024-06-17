Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Forgotten
A forgotten bicycle in the forest.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
4
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2014
photos
42
followers
21
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th June 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
Super find!! Love it
June 17th, 2024
Karen
ace
There's a brilliant find! Wow. Excellent capture. The moss has even started to take over. What happened that this bicycle was left behind? So many questions, possibilities, theories run through my mind. Some of them dark, others lighter.
June 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love how nature claims it back
June 17th, 2024
