Previous
Forgotten by okvalle
Photo 1265

Forgotten

A forgotten bicycle in the forest.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Super find!! Love it
June 17th, 2024  
Karen ace
There's a brilliant find! Wow. Excellent capture. The moss has even started to take over. What happened that this bicycle was left behind? So many questions, possibilities, theories run through my mind. Some of them dark, others lighter.
June 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love how nature claims it back
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise