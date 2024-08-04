Previous
Utøya Memorial by okvalle
Photo 1313

Utøya Memorial

Today I picked up a group of youngsters that have been on a summer camp at Utøya. It's always an emotional experience to come here. I was talking with the man walking inside the memorial. He was there to pick up two of his daughters. With tears in his eyes he said they could have been amongst them. A very strong emotional moment!

The memorial at Utøykaia (Utøy quay) consists of 77 bronze columns. One for each of the victims. Both in the bombing in Oslo centre (8), and the kids participating at the political youth rally at Utøya (69).

My other post from the same place: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-04-10
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
359% complete

Photo Details

Karen
A beautiful capture of the memorial of a haunting and tragic day. There is an air of great sadness here.
August 4th, 2024  
Margaret Brown
A wonderful haunting memorial
August 4th, 2024  
