Utøya Memorial

Today I picked up a group of youngsters that have been on a summer camp at Utøya. It's always an emotional experience to come here. I was talking with the man walking inside the memorial. He was there to pick up two of his daughters. With tears in his eyes he said they could have been amongst them. A very strong emotional moment!
The memorial at Utøykaia (Utøy quay) consists of 77 bronze columns. One for each of the victims. Both in the bombing in Oslo centre (8), and the kids participating at the political youth rally at Utøya (69).