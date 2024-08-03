Sign up
A snack
I had a bowl of cereals, vanilla yoghurt and some freeze dried berries for a snack today. It was very nice. The berries softened quickly in the yoghurt, and tasted like fresh berries.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
3rd August 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
