New life by okvalle
Photo 1311

New life

A macro shot from the forest, where I found a plant or a tree sprouting out of the moss.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

Karen ace
Beautiful shot.
August 2nd, 2024  
