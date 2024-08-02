Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
New life
A macro shot from the forest, where I found a plant or a tree sprouting out of the moss.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2093
photos
44
followers
22
following
359% complete
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
8
229
111
1308
1309
1310
112
1311
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd August 2024 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Karen
ace
Beautiful shot.
August 2nd, 2024
