Previous
Photo 1323
Apple orchard
I was passing this area today, and I remembered that I took a picture here back in 2022. I had to take another photo of the same scene, but still totally different.
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-04-18
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
