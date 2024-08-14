Previous
Apple orchard by okvalle
Photo 1323

Apple orchard

I was passing this area today, and I remembered that I took a picture here back in 2022. I had to take another photo of the same scene, but still totally different.

https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-04-18
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
