River Trent Nottingham 4

Clockwise

The footpath arch under Trent Bridge.

Two canoeists going up stream, this shows the hight of the bank and the vulnerability of the building beyond were to flooding.

View across the river, the water hight gauge is just to the left of the righthand tree,

View from Wilford Toll bridge toward Trent Bridge

Flood marks on the wall beside Trent Bridge, measured in feet above ordinance datum. i.e. The height of mean sea-level taken from a reference point at Newlyn in Cornwell.