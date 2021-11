Wandsworth Bridge

today I travelled to London, by the time I arrived at the hotel in Wandsworth it was getting dark and I still needed todays photo. I decided to walk the short distance to the Thames and take a shot of Wandsworth bridge lit up but when I got there it was wrapped up! It is being repainted, apparently for the first time since it was opened in 1940. It was painted in dull shades of blue as camouflage against air raids