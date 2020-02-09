Papplewick (2)

The other two Papplewick signs at either end of the village on the B6011

Left St James' Church, a Grade I listed building. The church is thought to have been built in the 12th century.

Legend has it that Alan A'Dale one of Robin Hood's men was married here.



Right, Papplewick Pumping station, which is about three miles from Papplewick, is the finest example of Victorian waterworks in England. It is grade II listed

Built by Nottingham Corporation Water department between 1881 and 1844, to provide drinking water to Nottingham

The pump house contains two huge beam Engines built by the James Watt Company and the interior of the building is very ornate. There are eight steam days a year.

I visited it over 30 years ago and can still visualise the interior of the building, I would like to visit again but there is no public transport anywhere near.

