Cotgrave 2
Cotgrave 2

In my first month of village signs I posted two Cotgrave signs, l have now found 3 more, one on each road into the village
Right Lynch gate on the cemetery opposite the church at the other end of this road,
Left Cotgrave Colliery Commemoration
"In commemoration of the men and women of Cotgrave colliery who gave not only their labour but sometimes their health and even their lives to fuel the wheels of industry."
for the other signs see
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04-07
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2020-02-24
