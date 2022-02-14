Previous
Next
South Normington - Derbyshire by oldjosh
Photo 1601

South Normington - Derbyshire

a village adjacent to Pinxton. the sign shows the remains of an unusual shaped post mill, the framework stood in the village for many years before being dismantled and put into storage. It wasn't stored well and seems that it has rotted away

Other months of village signs can be found at
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2018-05
http://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2019-01
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2020-02
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Margaret Snell

ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise