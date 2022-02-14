Sign up
Photo 1601
South Normington - Derbyshire
a village adjacent to Pinxton. the sign shows the remains of an unusual shaped post mill, the framework stood in the village for many years before being dismantled and put into storage. It wasn't stored well and seems that it has rotted away
Other months of village signs can be found at
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2017-04
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2018-05
http://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2019-01
https://365project.org/oldjosh/additional/2020-02
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Tags
derbyshire
,
villages
,
village signs
,
south normington
