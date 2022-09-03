Sign up
Photo 1704
Spirals
Radical Horizons - Chatsworth Estate
Art imitates nature; nature imitates art. Benjamin Langholz and engineer Amihay Goren made this from local stone
as you walk up the spiral the stones wobble, children were having a lot of fun but I did not attempt it.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew’s project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
Photo Details
Now and Then
COOLPIX P900
25th August 2022 11:26am
