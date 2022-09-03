Previous
Spirals by oldjosh
Photo 1704

Spirals

Radical Horizons - Chatsworth Estate
Art imitates nature; nature imitates art. Benjamin Langholz and engineer Amihay Goren made this from local stone

as you walk up the spiral the stones wobble, children were having a lot of fun but I did not attempt it.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Margaret Snell

@oldjosh
