Mermaid by oldjosh
Mermaid

Radical Horizons - Chatsworth Estate
3 of the 12 sculptures were made with the help of local children this is one of them.

Made from recycled materials by artists Dana Albany, Heather Henderson, Flash, Kathy Richardson and pupils from Spire Junior School
This mermaid emrges from the ice-pond (seen beyond the trees)
