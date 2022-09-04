Sign up
Photo 1705
Mermaid
Radical Horizons - Chatsworth Estate
3 of the 12 sculptures were made with the help of local children this is one of them.
Made from recycled materials by artists Dana Albany, Heather Henderson, Flash, Kathy Richardson and pupils from Spire Junior School
This mermaid emrges from the ice-pond (seen beyond the trees)
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Margaret Snell
ace
@oldjosh
After seeing my nephew's project I decided to do one my self 2012 a year of change; retirement from work, which because I lived in...
7561
photos
17
followers
11
following
467% complete
Views
3
Album
Now and Then
Taken
14th September 2022 7:19am
