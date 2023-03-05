Previous
Next
Mellow Yellow Gerry by olivetreeann
Photo 4446

Mellow Yellow Gerry

Gerry the Giraffe that is!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Well done and cute
March 6th, 2023  
*lynn ace
happy yellow!
March 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute
March 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
He looks cute and very yellow!
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise