Photo 4446
Mellow Yellow Gerry
Gerry the Giraffe that is!
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
4
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd March 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
rainbow2023
Corinne C
ace
Well done and cute
March 6th, 2023
*lynn
ace
happy yellow!
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute
March 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
He looks cute and very yellow!
March 6th, 2023
