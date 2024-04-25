Sign up
Photo 4772
Line Up the Usual Suspects
This home had their entire fence decorated with skis! (And it was a lengthy fence!!)
25th April 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
Themes and Competitions
Tags
skis
katy
ace
how fun This is a great colorful photo
April 25th, 2024
