Previous
Photo 4778
An Architectural Perspective on Stairs
I managed to tackle a couple challenges with this one!
52 Week Challenge assignment- architecture
Architecture Challenge- perspective
Looking up one of the many wooden staircases in our church building.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9879
photos
197
followers
206
following
1309% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th April 2024 1:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stairs
,
perspective
,
architecture-5
,
52wc-2024-w18
katy
ace
FAV I really like the composition and abstract feel to this one Ann
May 2nd, 2024
Zilli
ace
Interesting!
May 2nd, 2024
Diane
ace
Great photo!
May 2nd, 2024
