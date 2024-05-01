Previous
An Architectural Perspective on Stairs by olivetreeann
An Architectural Perspective on Stairs

I managed to tackle a couple challenges with this one!

52 Week Challenge assignment- architecture
Architecture Challenge- perspective

Looking up one of the many wooden staircases in our church building.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
katy ace
FAV I really like the composition and abstract feel to this one Ann
May 2nd, 2024  
Zilli ace
Interesting!
May 2nd, 2024  
Diane ace
Great photo!
May 2nd, 2024  
