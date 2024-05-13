Previous
To Ai Generate or Not to Ai Generate

That certainly is a question. Is this my photo? I can't really say it is- even though I added my own touches to it. Some else picked the prompts and a computer decided what car, what scene, what colors and all the elements of composition. And while it's fun to see what random image comes up when you type in the prompt, I don't really think that makes it something of your imagination- that is unless the computer can read your mind! Will I play with it again? Yes- because the randomness of it was fun and with my own prompts I can play with the image even further (which you'll see tomorrow when I didn't realize there were predetermined prompts on my first attempt). Will I always use it? No- because I like more creative control with my image but it will be a great "oops I forgot to take an image today" fill-in for digging into the archives-again!
ace
@olivetreeann
