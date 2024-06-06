Previous
Tracks at the Round House by olivetreeann
Tracks at the Round House

The Round House was a hub for numerous trains at the center of Scranton. Commuter trains came through there but the predominant type of train was one that carried coal in and out of the industrial area. This section of track rotated so that the engines could be housed in parking bays when not in use. Trains would pull on to this section and then it would be turned to line up where the engines were to be housed and then they would pull in to the garage. The process would be repeated in the opposite direction when it was time for the engine to haul a load.You can see the garage doors stretched out along the building on the right. The train we took a short ride on is directly ahead.
