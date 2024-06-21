Sign up
Photo 4829
Secret Selfie
I don't like taking selfies! Can you tell?
21st June 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
21st June 2024 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
selfie
,
edah24-06
Diane
ace
Lol. I don't, either.
June 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
What creative fun!
June 22nd, 2024
