Wildly Beautiful Landscape by olivetreeann
Photo 4923

Wildly Beautiful Landscape

Wehr Dam in Allentown Pennsylvania. Behind me is the Wehr Covered Bridge.

https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2024-03-09

24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy ace
beautiful colors and such a pretty storybook edit
June 25th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous landscape!
June 25th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice rich colour
June 25th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Love the colors.
June 25th, 2024  
Diane ace
Beautiful place and nice edit.
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
