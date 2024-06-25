My Take on Please Take My Child to Work Day

I was inspired by Katy's @grammyn playful image of her daughter heading off to teach summer school. I thought of my son who has taken on a new coaching job with the Lexington Soccer Club. His new position is two-fold: developing players in "the academy" (a soccer school of sorts but more than just educational) and assisting the pro staff on several teams that feed the top team. He's way past having someone to take him to work, and I'm super proud of him and how he has done so well.
When he was in fourth grade his teacher asked the class to write an essay on "what they'd like to be when they grew up" and Christopher wrote about how he'd like to be a professional soccer player. His teacher wrote on the essay, "That's not a real job." I was livid! It's fourth grade for goodness' sake! Let them dream! I wonder what she would say now.
These are not my images. The one on the left was taken by the University of the Cumberlands' media staff and was published beside the announcement that Christopher was moving on after 8 successful seasons as their head coach. And the one on the right was taken by the Lexington Soccer Club's staff photographer and published alongside the announcement of Christopher's new role in the club.
No need to comment on the photos- they're not mine.