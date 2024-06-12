Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
What I Would Have Done- WWYD 229
Or...might have done. I felt like playing around with my own photo! Of course it won't count for the What Would You Do? challenge- but it may inspire you to play along!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49385/do-you-remember-this-shot?
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9979
photos
194
followers
205
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Latest from all albums
4908
4817
4818
4909
4910
4819
4820
249
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Toys on 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
Interesting edit
June 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Looking great but wouldn’t want to be on that sailboat.
June 13th, 2024
