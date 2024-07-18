Sign up
251 / 365
Ingrained Wood
NO NEED TO COMMENT- I thought I'd post this shot from the Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm as a little inspiration for you to join the current EOTB challenge! I can't qualify because I'm hosting it. But I'm sure you've seen something lately that does!
Here are the particulars:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49507/find-beauty-in-the-unexpected-join-the-eye-of-the-beholder-challenge
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 10:11am
wood
texture
woodgrain
Suzanne
ace
Thanks for the info. I am thinking. And I do like the graininess and detail of this shot!
July 21st, 2024
katy
ace
Too bad you can’t enter. There are some amazing textures in this one.
July 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fabulous textures.
July 21st, 2024
