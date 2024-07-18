Previous
Ingrained Wood by olivetreeann
Ingrained Wood

NO NEED TO COMMENT- I thought I'd post this shot from the Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm as a little inspiration for you to join the current EOTB challenge! I can't qualify because I'm hosting it. But I'm sure you've seen something lately that does!

Here are the particulars:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49507/find-beauty-in-the-unexpected-join-the-eye-of-the-beholder-challenge
Suzanne ace
Thanks for the info. I am thinking. And I do like the graininess and detail of this shot!
July 21st, 2024  
katy ace
Too bad you can’t enter. There are some amazing textures in this one.
July 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fabulous textures.
July 21st, 2024  
