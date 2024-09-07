Sign up
Photo 4998
Common Five-Lined Skink
I had no idea we had skinks here in Pennsylvania! The only reason I saw him was due to the fact that he moved and that tail caught the sun and literally glowed! After a few shots he noticed me and scurried under a rock.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
skink
common five-lined skink
katy
ace
Excellent! You captured that blue tail beautifully
September 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What lucky find and beautifully captured - love that blue tail !
September 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Common here too. I had them for awhile. Caught three in a bug/mouse trap that I keep by the door to my sunroom that leads to the outside. I just had a feeling they'd be in the house without an invitation.
September 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
So interesting, I love his blue tail.
September 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 7th, 2024
