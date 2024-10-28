Previous
Odd, Indeed! by olivetreeann
Odd, Indeed!

Seen in the woods near the dry creek of a few days ago. My only guess is that it was part of a gate at some point. There is an old field nearby.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

*lynn ace
strange thing to find in the woods
October 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Good thought and neat rust. Suits the word!
October 29th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
A sentinel from the past, well seen!
October 29th, 2024  
