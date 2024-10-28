Sign up
Previous
Photo 5049
Odd, Indeed!
Seen in the woods near the dry creek of a few days ago. My only guess is that it was part of a gate at some point. There is an old field nearby.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10262
photos
191
followers
200
following
1383% complete
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th October 2024 5:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
oct24words
,
who knows what it is or what it was
*lynn
ace
strange thing to find in the woods
October 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Good thought and neat rust. Suits the word!
October 29th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
A sentinel from the past, well seen!
October 29th, 2024
