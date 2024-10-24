Previous
Another View from the Cliff Trail by olivetreeann
Another View from the Cliff Trail

My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful view with those wonderful foreground colours.
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy ace
Wonderful view!
October 27th, 2024  
