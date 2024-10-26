Sign up
Previous
Photo 5047
Autumn Spectacle
The photo club went to Ice Lake in Cresco Pa. today for a Shoot Out. It was sad to see the water so low! But reflections of the Autumn colors on the lake water were beautiful!
My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
,
ice lake
KWind
ace
Love this!
October 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is cool
October 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
The is wonderful!
October 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours.
October 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Love this!
October 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful colours.
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
Gorgeous colours & such a cool effect.
October 27th, 2024
