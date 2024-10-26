Previous
Autumn Spectacle by olivetreeann
Autumn Spectacle

The photo club went to Ice Lake in Cresco Pa. today for a Shoot Out. It was sad to see the water so low! But reflections of the Autumn colors on the lake water were beautiful!

My apologies for the massive upload tonight! It seems I just get caught up and then I miss a few days again. Your patience is greatly appreciated!
Ann H. LeFevre

KWind ace
Love this!
October 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is cool
October 27th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
The is wonderful!
October 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
October 27th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this!
October 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful colours.
October 27th, 2024  
leggzy ace
Gorgeous colours & such a cool effect.
October 27th, 2024  
