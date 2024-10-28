Sign up
Previous
Photo 4958
Hooray! It's Chocolate Day!
No explanation needed for this one!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Album
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th October 2024 10:23am
Tags
edah24-10
chocolagte
dark chocolate or white?
Shutterbug
ace
Chocolate is definitely worth celebrating. Nice pov.
October 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
According to my husband, every day is chocolate day. ha ha
October 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Yum shot! I'm a believer
October 29th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent and now off to make some hot coco..... Fav!
October 29th, 2024
