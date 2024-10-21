Sign up
Previous
Photo 4950
Fairy Dreams
I'm not sure what plant these were when they were blooming (my guess is some sort of thistle) but the spent seed pods remind me of dancers in tutus.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
2
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
20th October 2024 4:52pm
Tags
black and white
,
macro
,
seed-pods
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautifully presented
October 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the delicate details.
October 22nd, 2024
