Photo 4945
Lines of Generosity
I was on the look-out for leading lines when I went to visit someone in the hospital the other day and I found a wall of them!
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
leading lines
,
theme-october2024
katy
ace
The best kind of leading Lines.
October 19th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Poignant
October 19th, 2024
