Lines of Generosity by olivetreeann
Lines of Generosity

I was on the look-out for leading lines when I went to visit someone in the hospital the other day and I found a wall of them!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
katy ace
The best kind of leading Lines.
October 19th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Poignant
October 19th, 2024  
