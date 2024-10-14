Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4944
Celebrating Dessert Day
Well, I couldn't pass up celebrating this one, could I?
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10234
photos
190
followers
200
following
1354% complete
View this month »
4937
4938
4939
4940
4941
4942
4943
4944
Latest from all albums
4941
5032
4942
5033
5034
4943
4944
5035
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th October 2024 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple pie
,
edah24-10
,
i'm so glad there's a national desert day!
Diane
ace
The dessert looks yummy and I like the placemat and napkin. Good shot!
October 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome for that opportunity. Looks delicious. I like the still life setup.
October 15th, 2024
amyK
ace
Temptingly photographed
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close