Previous
52 Week Challenge Abandoned by olivetreeann
Photo 5035

52 Week Challenge Abandoned

A shot from back in August- Walpack Village, Walpack New Jersey.

I don't know what it was, or why it was abandoned but the image was really busy without any processing, so hopefully this tinkering brought it out a little better- whatever it is!
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Great edit!
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise