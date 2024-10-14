Sign up
Previous
Photo 5035
52 Week Challenge Abandoned
A shot from back in August- Walpack Village, Walpack New Jersey.
I don't know what it was, or why it was abandoned but the image was really busy without any processing, so hopefully this tinkering brought it out a little better- whatever it is!
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10234
photos
190
followers
200
following
1379% complete
5028
5029
5030
5031
5032
5033
5034
5035
4941
5032
4942
5033
5034
4943
4944
5035
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd August 2024 12:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abandoned
,
water tower?
,
52-wc-2024-w41
Diane
ace
Great edit!
October 15th, 2024
