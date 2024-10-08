Sign up
Previous
Photo 5029
Fall Comes to the Marginal Way
Added a painting effect on this one- it took out the steel gray blue of the ocean and sky but I decided to keep it as is instead of trying to fix it.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10222
photos
190
followers
200
following
1377% complete
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
5029
Tags
ocean
,
maine
,
cedar trees
,
the marginal way
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I think it’s a beautiful effect and has an autumn feel about it.
October 9th, 2024
