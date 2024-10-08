Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4938
Orb It All Fall
Or Orbital Fall? Playing with my glass ball outside for the word of the day- orb.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10222
photos
190
followers
200
following
1352% complete
View this month »
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
4936
4937
4938
Latest from all albums
5026
4935
5027
4936
5028
4937
4938
5029
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th October 2024 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sooc
,
orb
,
oct24words
Harry J Benson
ace
Very creative
October 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close