Previous
Observation by olivetreeann
Photo 5025

Observation

Last of the museum series- another candid of people enjoying the artwork on the walls. Rachel and I were taking a short break, sitting on a bench, when this group gathered to enjoy the works of Andrew Wyeth and a few other American painters.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise