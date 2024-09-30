Sign up
Photo 5021
Photographer in Action
One final shot from the horse farm. On to new subjects and more current pictures in October!
30th September 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
5014
5015
5016
5017
5018
5019
5020
5021
5018
4927
5019
4928
4929
5020
5021
4930
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 9:26am
Tags
photographer
,
horse
,
not so punny!
