Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 5014
The Eyes Have It
A handsome horse at Pleasant Ridge Farm having a little snack while I was photographing him.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10192
photos
191
followers
201
following
1373% complete
5007
5008
5009
5010
5011
5012
5013
5014
5011
4920
4921
5012
5013
4922
5014
4923
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snack
,
horse
,
sep24words
Corinne C
ace
An intimate portrait. I love his expression
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2024
