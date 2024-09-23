Sign up
Photo 4923
Text2image-5
The prompts provided for this round of the Text 2 Image challenge were- fall, landscape, an animal of your choice (I chose birds), water, and an element of your choice- I added in a shot I'd taken of a fisherman.
23rd September 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
autumn
scenery
text2image-5
Corinne C
ace
Wow the result is amazing
September 24th, 2024
