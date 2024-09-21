The Story of Peter's Valley

The little village of Peter's Valley was settled in the late 18th century as a farming community. It remained a farming village through the late 19th century. In the early 20th century it became a vacation destination. Then in the early 1970's, artists began operating "The Peter's Valley School of Craft" utilizing many of the original buildings as studios and galleries. Today, there are still several "artists in residence" in the main building seen here, and others who use some of the farm homes for their living quarters and businesses. I forgot to photograph the name of this piece and why it was put in this particular field, but I do know it's a trio of Fiddlehead Ferns in mosaic form. The tile pieces were from old coffee mugs and other broken ceramic pieces. The building in the background is the Peter's Valley School of Craft. It's a thriving artists community complete with gallery and art shop to sell one's wares.