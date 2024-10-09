Sign up
Photo 5030
Black and White 93
For the current black and white challenge- macro in nature.
Another meeting tonight- I'll be back to catch up tomorrow.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th October 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
October 9th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a terrific shot. I like the textures and the simplicity of the subject.
October 9th, 2024
