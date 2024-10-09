Previous
Photo 5030

Black and White 93

For the current black and white challenge- macro in nature.

Another meeting tonight- I'll be back to catch up tomorrow.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
October 9th, 2024  
katy ace
Such a terrific shot. I like the textures and the simplicity of the subject.
October 9th, 2024  
